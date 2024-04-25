69-year-old Anupam Kher lifts heavy weights for a back workout, Rakesh Roshan reacts

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher, at the age of 69, has redefined fitness goals with his latest workout video, where he is seen lifting weights for a back workout. Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video.

In the clip, he is seen using a lat pulldown machine, which helps strengthen the back and improve posture. "If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you," Anupam captioned the clip, which had the Shiva Tandav Stotram by singer Shankar Mahadevan playing in the background.

In the clip, the 69-year-old actor’s back is towards the camera, and he is seen shirtless as he works out on the machine. Director Rakesh Roshan took to the comment section and wrote, "keep going" with a fire emoji.

A couple of social media users also lauded the actor for staying on top of his fitness game. One user wrote, "You are truly an inspiration sir. We all learn a lot from you" while another penned, "You are challenging all youngsters sir great job keep going."