69-year-old Anupam Kher lifts heavy weights for a back workout, Rakesh Roshan reacts

Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher, at the age of 69, has redefined fitness goals with his latest workout video, where he is seen lifting weights for a back workout. Anupam took to Instagram and shared a video.
In the clip, he is seen using a lat pulldown machine, which helps strengthen the back and improve posture. "If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you," Anupam captioned the clip, which had the Shiva Tandav Stotram by singer Shankar Mahadevan playing in the background.
In the clip, the 69-year-old actor’s back is towards the camera, and he is seen shirtless as he works out on the machine. Director Rakesh Roshan took to the comment section and wrote, "keep going" with a fire emoji.
A couple of social media users also lauded the actor for staying on top of his fitness game. One user wrote, "You are truly an inspiration sir. We all learn a lot from you" while another penned, "You are challenging all youngsters sir great job keep going."
On the work front, Anupam is all set to return as a director after over two decades with Tanvi The Great. The film also features Oscar-winning music director M.M. Keeravani, Japanese DOP Keiko Nakahara, and National Award-winning choreographer Kruti Mahesh, who has choreographed numbers such as Ghoomar, Dholida, and Garmi.
Anupam, who made his directorial debut with the 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan, announced Tanvi The Great on his 69th birthday in March.
Sharing the news, the actor shared, "Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too.”