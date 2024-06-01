Kangana Ranaut exercises her franchise in the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Actress Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, flaunted her inked finger after casting her vote for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.
The actress urged everyone to take part in the "festival of democracy" and "exercise" their right to vote. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared two pictures. In the first image, she is seen casting her vote, and in the second, she is flaunting her inked finger at the cameras.
After casting her vote, Kangana shared, "I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote.” The actress shared that it feels like a festival.
“So many people had to shed their blood so that we get the right to vote, so use this right,” said the actress. Kangana added: “I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me, and we will get all four seats of the state.”
Other than Kangana, we also spotted Bengali actress-turned-politician Nussrat Jahan voting in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Apart from the actress, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty also cast his vote in the polling booth at West Bengal's Belgachia. Apparently, the actor waited for 40 minutes in queue to exercise his franchise.