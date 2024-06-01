Kangana Ranaut exercises her franchise in the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

After casting her vote, Kangana shared, "I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote.” The actress shared that it feels like a festival.

“So many people had to shed their blood so that we get the right to vote, so use this right,” said the actress. Kangana added: “I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me, and we will get all four seats of the state.”

Other than Kangana, we also spotted Bengali actress-turned-politician Nussrat Jahan voting in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.