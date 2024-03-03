Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in Mumbai on March 1. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala broke the news on social media, sharing heartwarming pictures from the engagement along with a delightful note detailing the couple’s journey.
It seems love blossomed after years of friendship – the note revealed that Varalaxmi and Nicholai have known each other for a staggering 14 years! The couple exchanged rings with the blessings of their families, their faces beaming with joy.
Varalaxmi, usually seen gracing the silver screen in bold avatars, looked radiant in an ivory and gold silk sari. The vibrant fuschia blouse with gold motifs added a touch of playfulness, perfectly complemented by her diamond jewellery and a flower-adorned bun. Nicholai, on the other hand, sported a matching panache kattu in shades of ivory and gold, creating a picture of perfect harmony.
The families, too, couldn’t contain their excitement. Pictures shared by Ramesh showed veteran actor Sarathkumar and his wife Radhika beaming with pride. The news instantly sparked a wave of congratulations pouring in for the happy couple.
This joyous occasion comes after Varalaxmi shut down similar rumours in 2020. Back then, media frenzy surrounded a possible marriage and retirement from acting. In a now-deleted social media post, she had clarified, “Why am I the last to know I'm getting married? The same nonsense rumours... Why is everybody obsessed with me getting married? If I'm getting married I will shout it off the rooftops…”
But this time, it seems the whispers were true, and they paint a beautiful picture. Varalaxmi, known for her powerful roles, is now set to embark on a new chapter, one filled with love and happiness.