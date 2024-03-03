Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their loved ones in Mumbai on March 1. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala broke the news on social media, sharing heartwarming pictures from the engagement along with a delightful note detailing the couple’s journey.

It seems love blossomed after years of friendship – the note revealed that Varalaxmi and Nicholai have known each other for a staggering 14 years! The couple exchanged rings with the blessings of their families, their faces beaming with joy.