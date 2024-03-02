Rihanna grooves to ‘Zingaat’ with Janhvi Kapoor at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar have become a hotbed of viral moments, and the latest one involves Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and global music icon Rihanna. In a video shared on Instagram, Janhvi is seen letting loose and dancing with Rihanna to the Bollywood hit Zingaat, leaving fans in awe.
Dressed in a stunning silver dress, Janhvi’s infectious energy and impressive thumkas perfectly complemented Rihanna’s graceful moves. The Diamonds singer, sporting a vibrant pink dress, embraced the Bollywood spirit and effortlessly matched Janhvi’s steps. Janhvi captioned the video, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” leaving the internet speechless.
Fans erupted in excitement, with comments like “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC” and “Rihanna Kumari Jha” (a playful combination of Rihanna's name and Janhvi's surname) flooding the internet.
This wasn’t the only highlight of Rihanna's India visit. The international superstar took the stage for a power-packed performance, belting out her chart-topping hits like Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, and Pour it Up. The audience, including celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiamak Davar, were seen grooving to her energy.
Dressed in a dazzling fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna held nothing back on stage. She interacted with the audience, thanked the Ambani family for inviting her, and even wished the soon-to-be-married couple well.
“Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika,” she said. “Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations.”
The pre-wedding extravaganza, spread over three days, has become a global spectacle. From tech titans like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg to Hollywood royalty like Ivanka Trump, the guest list is a who’s who of the international elite. As the celebrations continue, one thing is certain: the Ambani wedding is setting the stage for an unforgettable combination of love, music, and cultural celebration.