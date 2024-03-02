Rihanna grooves to ‘Zingaat’ with Janhvi Kapoor at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

Fans erupted in excitement, with comments like “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC” and “Rihanna Kumari Jha” (a playful combination of Rihanna's name and Janhvi's surname) flooding the internet.

This wasn’t the only highlight of Rihanna's India visit. The international superstar took the stage for a power-packed performance, belting out her chart-topping hits like Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, and Pour it Up. The audience, including celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shiamak Davar, were seen grooving to her energy.

Dressed in a dazzling fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna held nothing back on stage. She interacted with the audience, thanked the Ambani family for inviting her, and even wished the soon-to-be-married couple well.

“Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika,” she said. “Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations.”