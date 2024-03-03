Celebs

The ‘three Khans’ of Bollywood unite at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding bash; Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir rule the stage

The actors grooved to the chart-topping song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR
In frame: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
In frame: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become a spectacle unlike any other. Adding to the already star-studded affair, a legendary moment took place on day two, etching itself into Bollywood history. The ‘Three Khans’ - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan - came together on stage, sending the audience into a frenzy.

In frame: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan steals the show at Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, dances with Suhana while Diljit sings

These iconic actors, who have ruled Bollywood for decades, set aside their usual on-screen personas and grooved to the chart-topping song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR. Dressed in elegant kurtas, they seamlessly mastered the song’s energetic hook step, showcasing their spirit and camaraderie.

The viral video, shared by a paparazzi page on social media, captured more than just their impeccable dance moves. It was a journey down memory lane. Following Naatu Naatu, Salman, Aamir, and SRK surprised everyone by revisiting iconic steps from their hit movies. Fans were treated to the towel fling from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, the electrifying hand wave from Chaiyya Chaiyya, and the joyous Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Social media erupted in a whirlwind of excitement. Fans showered the video with comments like “the best video on the internet so far” and “I cannot believe this is happening!” Another ecstatic fan simply stated, “This is pure happiness in 30 seconds.”

This epic moment wasn’t the only highlight. The guest list at the Ambani extravaganza reads like a who’s who of Bollywood. From established stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Anil Kapoor to the younger generation of actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, the celebration brought Bollywood royalty together.

In frame: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities, perform on ‘Galla Goodiyan’

As the pre-wedding festivities continue to unfold, one thing is certain: history has been made, and the memories created will remain etched in the hearts of Bollywood fans forever.

Aamir Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan
Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani

Related Stories

No stories found.
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com