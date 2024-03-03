The ‘three Khans’ of Bollywood unite at Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding bash; Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir rule the stage

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become a spectacle unlike any other. Adding to the already star-studded affair, a legendary moment took place on day two, etching itself into Bollywood history. The ‘Three Khans’ - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan - came together on stage, sending the audience into a frenzy.
These iconic actors, who have ruled Bollywood for decades, set aside their usual on-screen personas and grooved to the chart-topping song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR. Dressed in elegant kurtas, they seamlessly mastered the song’s energetic hook step, showcasing their spirit and camaraderie.
The viral video, shared by a paparazzi page on social media, captured more than just their impeccable dance moves. It was a journey down memory lane. Following Naatu Naatu, Salman, Aamir, and SRK surprised everyone by revisiting iconic steps from their hit movies. Fans were treated to the towel fling from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, the electrifying hand wave from Chaiyya Chaiyya, and the joyous Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.
Social media erupted in a whirlwind of excitement. Fans showered the video with comments like “the best video on the internet so far” and “I cannot believe this is happening!” Another ecstatic fan simply stated, “This is pure happiness in 30 seconds.”
This epic moment wasn’t the only highlight. The guest list at the Ambani extravaganza reads like a who’s who of Bollywood. From established stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Anil Kapoor to the younger generation of actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, the celebration brought Bollywood royalty together.
As the pre-wedding festivities continue to unfold, one thing is certain: history has been made, and the memories created will remain etched in the hearts of Bollywood fans forever.