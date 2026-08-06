Bhuta Kola festival: The centuries-old spirit ritual that came into the spotlight through Kantara

The Bhuta Kola festival is one of the ancient rites that belong to the Tulu-speaking groups of Karnataka and Kerala coasts. Known by the name 'spirit dance,' this rite combines aspects of music, dance, trance, and spirit possession in an overnight ceremony. The ritual became a subject of attention for the whole nation following the release of Kantara, but it has been a part of culture and spirituality for a long time.
Performed in the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada regions, the Bhuta Kola tradition involves the worship of the Bhuta deities, who are seen as guardians of the villages and of people, animals and crops. Once every year, from November till May, each village celebrates the nemotsava festival to summon these deities.
One of the most unique aspects of Bhuta Kola is the impersonator. In most cases, men who come from the communities known for conducting such rituals dress up in special clothing, makeup, and ornaments and also have a sword. They dance, sing, and beat drums in order to get into a trance state that will make them the medium of the spirit.
Bhuta worship differs from temple worship conducted by Brahmin priests in that it is very personal. The villagers address the possessed impersonator, asking for advice on matters of health, family, harvests, and village issues. The spirit, acting through the impersonator, gives blessings, warns about impending dangers, and may give directions for rituals if it feels offended.
The ritual has its own special social aspect as well. In the course of the ritual, actors who embody the spirits are highly respected by people from all castes. The possessed dancer is considered to be the representative of god, and whatever decisions he takes in matters concerning disputes in the village are greatly honoured.
The Bhuta Kola festival is well demonstrated by Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garadi of Bola Village, which holds its celebration every year starting at 7 pm and going on until daybreak. The place is decorated with flowers and lights, and the air is filled with drum beats, nagaswara, and trumpet sounds. The climax is reached around 2 am, after which it ends at daybreak. There are food stands that sell ice cream, buns, goli baje, and other snacks.