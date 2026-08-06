Bhuta Kola festival: The centuries-old spirit ritual that came into the spotlight through Kantara

The ritual has its own special social aspect as well. In the course of the ritual, actors who embody the spirits are highly respected by people from all castes. The possessed dancer is considered to be the representative of god, and whatever decisions he takes in matters concerning disputes in the village are greatly honoured.

The Bhuta Kola festival is well demonstrated by Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garadi of Bola Village, which holds its celebration every year starting at 7 pm and going on until daybreak. The place is decorated with flowers and lights, and the air is filled with drum beats, nagaswara, and trumpet sounds. The climax is reached around 2 am, after which it ends at daybreak. There are food stands that sell ice cream, buns, goli baje, and other snacks.