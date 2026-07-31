Ladakh to host inaugural Black-necked Crane Festival celebrating high-altitude wildlife and culture

Ladakh is set to host a landmark gathering celebrating one of the world's most revered high-altitude birds. The Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment of Union Territory Ladakh has announced the Ladakh Black-necked Crane Festival 2026, taking place from August 11 to 14 across Leh, Tso Kar and Hanle.

Inside Ladakh's high-altitude celebration of nature and culture

The first-of-its-kind four-day event honours the iconic Black-necked Crane (Grus nigricollis), the only alpine crane species on Earth. Regarded in Ladakhi traditions as a symbol of peace, prosperity and harmony, the bird serves as the focal point for a multi-faceted celebration uniting international scientists, conservationists, local communities and nature enthusiasts.