This Ladakh property is where royal heritage and thoughtful hospitality come together

Nestled at the foothills of Stok Kangri and surrounded by Ladakh’s Zanskar range, Stok feels worlds away from the pace of Leh. Yet it is only a short drive from the city, making it the perfect escape for those looking to trade the predictable bustle of tourist-crowded areas for a serene getaway, with the landscape itself becoming part of your stay. More importantly, Stok presented an opportunity to stay closer to the royal legacy of Ladakh, so how could we not take it?

The reason we speak of is a quaint retreat that perfectly captures the very essence of its name — the Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Stok, Leh. Set on the sacred grounds of Stok Palace, the resort is a thoughtful blend of Ladakhi heritage and contemporary luxury. As we entered the property, the warmth began even before we stepped inside. The hotel staff were already waiting for us with refreshing towels, khata (a traditional Ladakhi white scarf offered as a gesture of goodwill), a soothing welcome drink and bright smiles that instantly made us feel at home.