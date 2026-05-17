What to explore in Leh Ladakh while you adapt to the altitude?

There is also a practical advantage to basing yourselves here rather than in the usual Leh town. The destination sits at a higher elevation than the city below, which means your body is already quietly adapting to conditions closer to what you will encounter further into the journey — Khardung La, Pangong, the high passes. From Stok, you look down at the miniature bustle of Leh city and the airport runway, while Stok Kangri — massive, snow-covered peak — rises behind you.

Additionally, the hotel team curates experiences exclusively tailored to your interests and pace, seamlessly aligning your holiday with your comfort. Once, we received our cuarted itinerary from The Postcard team that reflected exactly what we wished for, we followed it to the T.