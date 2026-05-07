A celestial experience unfolds in Ladakh with a rare Blue Moon event

Under the dark skies of the mountains of Ladakh, when silence sweeps the region, a thrilling scene comes to life. Holding millions of stories, stars light up the sky in sheer beauty and stargazing becomes the ultimate spectacle. It brings about a feeling of how little we are at the threshold of the glowing galaxy and in that moment the Milky Way feels insanely close enough to touch.
Bringing such therapeutic experiences to life, astro-tourism companies arrange immersive retreats through several curated getaways around the year.
Ladakh has always been a magical haven with changing landscapes at each crossroads. It is as if we are slowly scrolling through an ever-changing canvas painted by nature itself. Amidst its charming landscapes it also boasts for having the darkest skies across the country and that very reason has given rise to stargazing as one of the top sports.
This year interestingly it’s not just the stars that are in the focus. A rare celestial event of a Blue Moon is set to light up the night sky in May. Now, despite the name, a Blue moon has nothing to do with the colour of the moon. It is basically a rare alignment where an extra full moon occasionally fits into one month. This event typically occurs once every 2–3 years.
To celebrate this exceptional beauty of the celestial body, Starscapes, one of India’s leading astro-tourism companies, will host a unique Blue Moon astrophotography and night sky experience in Ladakh. Astronomy enthusiasts, travellers and curious observers will come together for an immersive experience under some of the darkest skies in the world.
The event will take place from May 26 to June 2 spanning across Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong Lake and Hanle. It will also bring knowledge and imagination together through expert-led sessions. Attendees will learn to observe, understand, and capture celestial events in-depth under the serene night sky.
In India, Ladakh being far away from the modern city life, boasts a near-perfect visibility due to minimal light pollution. Other places that share a somewhat similar breathtaking Astro view are parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Aside from this, travellers intending to visit the mountain town can also witness one of Ladakh’s spectacular festivals: the Saka Dawa Tibetan Festival dated for May 31.
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