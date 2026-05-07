A celestial experience unfolds in Ladakh with a rare Blue Moon event

Under the dark skies of the mountains of Ladakh, when silence sweeps the region, a thrilling scene comes to life. Holding millions of stories, stars light up the sky in sheer beauty and stargazing becomes the ultimate spectacle. It brings about a feeling of how little we are at the threshold of the glowing galaxy and in that moment the Milky Way feels insanely close enough to touch.

Bringing such therapeutic experiences to life, astro-tourism companies arrange immersive retreats through several curated getaways around the year.

How the booming astro-tourism in India is turning Ladakh into a gateway to the stars

Ladakh has always been a magical haven with changing landscapes at each crossroads. It is as if we are slowly scrolling through an ever-changing canvas painted by nature itself. Amidst its charming landscapes it also boasts for having the darkest skies across the country and that very reason has given rise to stargazing as one of the top sports.

This year interestingly it’s not just the stars that are in the focus. A rare celestial event of a Blue Moon is set to light up the night sky in May. Now, despite the name, a Blue moon has nothing to do with the colour of the moon. It is basically a rare alignment where an extra full moon occasionally fits into one month. This event typically occurs once every 2–3 years.