Love books? You can now pick one for free at these 68 Indian airports

Flight journeys can often feel boring, especially when we’re forced to hit pause on our endless screen time due to limited network connectivity. With few options to stay entertained in the quiet confines of an aircraft, books have become a favourite companion for many travellers. Now, a recent initiative called Flybrary is reimagining the in-flight reading experience by making books freely available to passengers and here’s everything you need to know about the initiative.
If you’re a bookworm, this initiative has to be one of the coolest things for you. Airports around the country have now participated in the initiative called Flybrary. Passengers can now go up to a Flybrary stand and choose any book they like from there, locate a good seating area, and read it while waiting for the flight. They can also carry the book with them on their flight, and return it at the airport when they reach their destination.
So, when you pick it up, you’re not just reading a book, you’re becoming part of its journey and, in a way, connecting with strangers who read it before you. Pretty cool, right?
At some airports, the experience is even more fun: passengers can take the book home and return it the next time they travel. Flybrary was conceptualised by Sujit Mahapatra, founder of the Bakul Foundation, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India. It has gained popularity recently after an influencer shared a video that went viral.
The initiative was first launched at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in February 2025, with the aim of bringing the joy of reading to travellers and making books a part of the journey. As of August 2026, Flybrary has expanded well beyond its original Bhubaneswar launch and is now available at 68 Indian airports. It is operational at airports including Bengaluru, Pune, Ranchi and Kolkata among others.
The initiative holds a wide range of reading material, including novels, children’s books, magazines, self-help titles, coffee-table books and literature in Indian languages. There’s basically something for everyone.
Flybrary was launched in India in February 2025, and as the popularity soared, countries around the world started to adopt it. Countries like Canada and USA have started this initiative in their airports.