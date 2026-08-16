Love books? You can now pick one for free at these 68 Indian airports

Flight journeys can often feel boring, especially when we’re forced to hit pause on our endless screen time due to limited network connectivity. With few options to stay entertained in the quiet confines of an aircraft, books have become a favourite companion for many travellers. Now, a recent initiative called Flybrary is reimagining the in-flight reading experience by making books freely available to passengers and here’s everything you need to know about the initiative.

Flying soon? Here’s how you can pick up a free book at the airport

If you’re a bookworm, this initiative has to be one of the coolest things for you. Airports around the country have now participated in the initiative called Flybrary. Passengers can now go up to a Flybrary stand and choose any book they like from there, locate a good seating area, and read it while waiting for the flight. They can also carry the book with them on their flight, and return it at the airport when they reach their destination.

So, when you pick it up, you’re not just reading a book, you’re becoming part of its journey and, in a way, connecting with strangers who read it before you. Pretty cool, right?

At some airports, the experience is even more fun: passengers can take the book home and return it the next time they travel. Flybrary was conceptualised by Sujit Mahapatra, founder of the Bakul Foundation, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India. It has gained popularity recently after an influencer shared a video that went viral.