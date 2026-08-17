Did you know the Netherlands has a special village for people with dementia?

De Hogeweyk is the Netherlands' dementia village, which was established in 2009 in Weesp, close to Amsterdam. The dementia village in the Netherlands is a gated environment in which senior citizens who are suffering from dementia can walk around and engage in daily activities under round-the-clock professional care.

How does the Netherlands' dementia village, De Hogeweyk, work?

Netherlands' dementia village, De Hogeweyk, has a design that makes it seem more like a small village than a clinical nursing home. It features streets, gardens, parks, squares, eateries, a café, a pub, a supermarket, a market, a beauty parlour, a theatre, a studio, and even a post office. Patients have the chance to stroll around the village, go shopping, get a coffee, or participate in other activities. Also, patients are allowed to roam freely within the premises.