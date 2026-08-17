Who are the 12 Nagas who are worshipped on Nag Panchami?

Nag Panchami takes place on Shukla Panchami, which falls on the fifth day during the bright half-moon of the month Shravana. Nag Panchami is a celebration in honour of the worship of Nagas or the divine serpent beings. In Hindu mythology, Kadru, who was the wife of Sage Kashyapa, is said to be the mother of 1,000 Nagas. The serpents are associated with divine powers and nature. Moreover, the Nagas symbolise wisdom, rejuvenation, secret knowledge and control of greedy traits.
Shesha, also known as Ananta, is considered to be the King of Nagas. Shesha is the many-headed snake which acts as the cosmic bed of Lord Vishnu. The word 'Ananta' means 'eternal'. Shesha stands for infinity and stability in the cosmos. Shesha is also linked with the incarnations Lakshmana and Balarama.
Vasuki is closely associated with the Samudra Manthan, when the gods and demons used him as the churning rope. The process brought out the deadly Halahala poison, which Lord Shiva consumed to save creation. Vasuki is also traditionally shown around Shiva's neck. He represents endurance, courage and sacrifice.
Takshaka is an influential king among Nagas who features prominently in the epic Mahabharata. It was Takshaka who killed King Parikshit through poisoning. The tale associated with him involves aspects of vengeance, karma, and protection.
Manasa is a snake goddess and is worshipped for protection against bites by snakes, as well as fertility and prosperity. The worship of Manasa is especially popular in Eastern and Northeastern India.
Kaliya was a poisonous snake who resided in the Yamuna River and made its water toxic. Lord Krishna danced on Kaliya’s head and made him go out of the river. The legend of Kaliya is about the triumph of good over evil.
Adi Shesha is referred to as the primordial serpent and is related to Shesha. Adi Shesha is known for having immense strength and stability and is believed to hold up the Earth on his hoods.
Ulupi is a Princess of the Nagas who is connected to Arjuna from the Mahabharata. Ulupi resurrected Arjuna after his death by his son Babruvahana. The story of Ulupi depicts devotion, loyalty, reconciliation, and linkage between Naga and human realms.
Padma is one of the Ashtanagas, or the eight great Naga kings. He is considered a symbol of wisdom and spiritual knowledge.
Karkotaka is an important character in the story of Nala and Damayanti. Karkotaka bites Nala, thus changing his form. This transformation becomes a crucial step in Nala’s redemption and his reuniting with Damayanti.
In Jataka tales, Shankhapala is depicted as a merciful prince of the Naga tribe. The story depicts themes of compassion, guardianship, and devotion to Dharma.
Astika was born to a Brahmin father and a Naga mother and went on to be known as the saviour of the Naga people. This happened when he came to the aid of King Janamejaya during his Sarpa Satra, or snake sacrifice.
Dhritarashtra is portrayed as a mighty Naga king. But he is not the blind Kuru king mentioned in the Mahabharata epic. Dhritarashtra, being a Naga king, is seen as one who has the strength of the serpent kings.
These legends are responsible for the rich mythological aspect of Nag Panchami. These legends vary in meaning from cosmic stability and serving deities to protection, retribution, transformation, healing, and reconciliation.
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