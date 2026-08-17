Who are the 12 Nagas who are worshipped on Nag Panchami?

From Shesha and Vasuki to Astika and Ulupi, these powerful Naga figures carry stories of cosmic balance, protection, sacrifice, transformation and Dharma
The 12 powerful serpent figures linked to Nag Panchami and their roles in Hindu mythology
Nag Panchami: Meet the 12 powerful Nagas and their mythological stories

Nag Panchami takes place on Shukla Panchami, which falls on the fifth day during the bright half-moon of the month Shravana. Nag Panchami is a celebration in honour of the worship of Nagas or the divine serpent beings. In Hindu mythology, Kadru, who was the wife of Sage Kashyapa, is said to be the mother of 1,000 Nagas. The serpents are associated with divine powers and nature. Moreover, the Nagas symbolise wisdom, rejuvenation, secret knowledge and control of greedy traits.

Nag Panchami: 12 powerful Nagas and their stories

Shesha (Ananta)

He is also linked with Lakshmana and Balarama, reflecting his enduring connection with Vishnu
The eternal serpent who serves as Lord Vishnu’s cosmic couch and symbolizes infinity and stability

Shesha, also known as Ananta, is considered to be the King of Nagas. Shesha is the many-headed snake which acts as the cosmic bed of Lord Vishnu. The word 'Ananta' means 'eternal'. Shesha stands for infinity and stability in the cosmos. Shesha is also linked with the incarnations Lakshmana and Balarama.

Vasuki

His endurance and sacrifice helped the gods and demons seek the nectar of immortality
The great Naga who became the churning rope during the Samudra Manthan

Vasuki is closely associated with the Samudra Manthan, when the gods and demons used him as the churning rope. The process brought out the deadly Halahala poison, which Lord Shiva consumed to save creation. Vasuki is also traditionally shown around Shiva's neck. He represents endurance, courage and sacrifice.

Takshaka

His story highlights themes of vengeance, justice, protection and karmic consequences
The powerful Naga king known for his role in the death of King Parikshit in the Mahabharata

Takshaka is an influential king among Nagas who features prominently in the epic Mahabharata. It was Takshaka who killed King Parikshit through poisoning. The tale associated with him involves aspects of vengeance, karma, and protection.

Manasa

Her worship is especially prominent in parts of rural India and reflects the nurturing side of serpent power
The serpent goddess revered for protection from snakebites, fertility, healing and prosperity

Manasa is a snake goddess and is worshipped for protection against bites by snakes, as well as fertility and prosperity. The worship of Manasa is especially popular in Eastern and Northeastern India.

Kaliya

His defeat represents the restoration of harmony and the triumph of divine power over destructive forces
The venomous serpent who polluted the Yamuna until Lord Krishna subdued him by dancing on his heads

Kaliya was a poisonous snake who resided in the Yamuna River and made its water toxic. Lord Krishna danced on Kaliya’s head and made him go out of the river. The legend of Kaliya is about the triumph of good over evil.

Adi Shesha

He represents the deep connection between the Nagas, nature and the balance of existence
The primordial serpent associated with immense strength, cosmic stability and the support of the Earth

Adi Shesha is referred to as the primordial serpent and is related to Shesha. Adi Shesha is known for having immense strength and stability and is believed to hold up the Earth on his hoods.

Ulupi

Her story reflects devotion, supernatural power and the bond between the Naga and human worlds
The Naga princess who became associated with Arjuna and played a key role in his revival

Ulupi is a Princess of the Nagas who is connected to Arjuna from the Mahabharata. Ulupi resurrected Arjuna after his death by his son Babruvahana. The story of Ulupi depicts devotion, loyalty, reconciliation, and linkage between Naga and human realms.

Padma

He represents the Nagas as guardians of moral and spiritual principles
One of the Ashtanagas, Padma is associated with wisdom, spiritual knowledge and Dharma

Padma is one of the Ashtanagas, or the eight great Naga kings. He is considered a symbol of wisdom and spiritual knowledge.

Karkotaka

His unusual role shows how hardship and transformation can ultimately lead to renewal and redemption
The transformative Naga from the tale of Nala and Damayanti, known for changing Nala’s appearance

Karkotaka is an important character in the story of Nala and Damayanti. Karkotaka bites Nala, thus changing his form. This transformation becomes a crucial step in Nala’s redemption and his reuniting with Damayanti.

Shankhapala

His story highlights the protective, ethical and generous qualities associated with the Nagas
A benevolent Naga prince remembered in the Jataka tradition for his compassion and devotion to Dharma

In Jataka tales, Shankhapala is depicted as a merciful prince of the Naga tribe. The story depicts themes of compassion, guardianship, and devotion to Dharma.

Astika

He stopped King Janamejaya’s snake sacrifice and saved the Nagas from destruction
Born to a Brahmin father and Naga mother, Astika became the protector of the serpent race

Astika was born to a Brahmin father and a Naga mother and went on to be known as the saviour of the Naga people. This happened when he came to the aid of King Janamejaya during his Sarpa Satra, or snake sacrifice.

Dhritarashtra

His inclusion among the great Nagas reflects the importance of Naga kings in Hindu mythology
Dhritarashtra is described as a powerful Naga king associated with the authority of the serpent realm

Dhritarashtra is portrayed as a mighty Naga king. But he is not the blind Kuru king mentioned in the Mahabharata epic. Dhritarashtra, being a Naga king, is seen as one who has the strength of the serpent kings.

These legends are responsible for the rich mythological aspect of Nag Panchami. These legends vary in meaning from cosmic stability and serving deities to protection, retribution, transformation, healing, and reconciliation.

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