This place in Rajasthan plants more than 100 trees when a girl child is born

The birth of a girl in the village of Piplantri in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district is celebrated by the entire community. People gather together, and 111 saplings are planted in her honour. It is a custom which connects the future of the girl with the well-being of the nature surrounding her. It emerged as a tribute to the memory of Shyam Sunder Paliwal’s daughter named Kiran.
According to reports, the practice was started by Paliwal in 2007, whereas some sources date it back to the mid-2000s. The philosophy was quite straightforward – a daughter must be greeted with green life, support and acknowledgement of her worth.
When a baby girl is born, the local people plant 111 trees in her name and protect them throughout her lifetime. Girls should be educated and not married before the legal marriage age. The trees that are planted are also taken care of.
Financial backing is also part of this campaign. According to reports, around Rs.31,000 had been raised from family and community donations and invested in fixed deposits. Environmental changes have equally been quite significant.
Initial accounts noted that over 250,000 trees had been planted in the first six years. As of 2018, according to international reports, the number was more than 350,000.
According to reports, there have been more than 350,000 trees planted through the 111 tree culture. Large-scale planting has contributed to improved water tables and soil fertility in a region that was previously considered drought-prone.
The villagers of Piplantri even planted aloe vera around the commons to protect the saplings from termite attacks. Later, the plant provided them with a small economic benefit in terms of products like juice and gel.
Paliwal’s initiative is now an all-round program involving women empowerment and developing skills in a green economy. The national government honoured Paliwal's work by naming him among the 2021 Padma Shri award recipients.