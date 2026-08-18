This place in Rajasthan plants more than 100 trees when a girl child is born

The birth of a girl in the village of Piplantri in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district is celebrated by the entire community. People gather together, and 111 saplings are planted in her honour. It is a custom which connects the future of the girl with the well-being of the nature surrounding her. It emerged as a tribute to the memory of Shyam Sunder Paliwal’s daughter named Kiran.

How Piplantri village turned grief into a lasting tradition

According to reports, the practice was started by Paliwal in 2007, whereas some sources date it back to the mid-2000s. The philosophy was quite straightforward – a daughter must be greeted with green life, support and acknowledgement of her worth.