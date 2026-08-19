Bengaluru founder shows half-empty office at 10 am and blames draining city traffic

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic is once again at the centre of a heated debate regarding productivity and quality of life. The conversation was sparked when a local entrepreneur highlighted how the city’s congested roads are taking a severe toll on professionals.
Bala Panneerselvam, founder of Applied AI Studio and the Applied AI Club community, took to social media to share a photo of his largely deserted workplace at 10.15 am. Instead of faulting his team for being late, Bala pointed out that the brutal transit conditions in the tech hub are leaving employees exhausted before their day even begins.
“How a Bangalore office looks at 10:15 in the morning. How do we expect to do good work if we don't show up? The problem is not the people. But the effort it takes to show up in the office,” he wrote in his viral post.
He explained that a mere four-kilometre journey in the HSR Layout area can take up to 20 minutes on a scooter and half an hour by car. Navigating these chaotic streets takes a massive mental toll on everyday commuters. “And with all the swirling, dodging random two-wheelers jumping signals, you're no longer fresh when you reach the office,” Bala noted.
The evening commute offers no relief. The entrepreneur highlighted that leaving work after 6 pm often doubles travel time, meaning professionals return home too drained to enjoy their personal lives. He even shared his own frustrating experience of spending two hours covering just 17 kilometres from Whitefield to HSR Layout during non-peak hours.
“We’re absolutely destroying our ability to do good work in this city. If you're so overwhelmed with noise all around you, how do you spend time thinking?” he questioned.
The post quickly resonated with local residents who flooded the comments with their own harrowing transit stories. Many users agreed that the normalisation of these gruelling commutes is severely impacting mental health and overall corporate productivity.