Bengaluru founder shows half-empty office at 10 am and blames draining city traffic

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic is once again at the centre of a heated debate regarding productivity and quality of life. The conversation was sparked when a local entrepreneur highlighted how the city’s congested roads are taking a severe toll on professionals.

Bengaluru founder blames traffic for empty office at 10 am

Bala Panneerselvam, founder of Applied AI Studio and the Applied AI Club community, took to social media to share a photo of his largely deserted workplace at 10.15 am. Instead of faulting his team for being late, Bala pointed out that the brutal transit conditions in the tech hub are leaving employees exhausted before their day even begins.

“How a Bangalore office looks at 10:15 in the morning. How do we expect to do good work if we don't show up? The problem is not the people. But the effort it takes to show up in the office,” he wrote in his viral post.