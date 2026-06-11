Bengaluru techie tracks which colleague stresses him out the most and goes viral!

Bengaluru’s tech crowd is known for turning even the most random thoughts into startup ideas, and now a man has taken it to another level. A techie has recently gone viral for inventing a tool that not only tracks his stress level but also pinpoints on the ones who exactly topped his stressometer.

Who’s raising your blood pressure at work? Bengaluru Techie might just have figured solved that guessing game

Pankaj, a Bengaluru-based software engineer, is so done with guessing which of his colleagues causes him the most stress regularly, built a tool to identify just that. Taking to X he shared how he merged two concepts and brought an amazing idea to life. He combined data from his Whoop fitness tracker with information from his work calendar and as one meeting checked off from his schedule, he got the data of his top culprits.

Pankaj reportedly used the system to compare minute-by-minute heart rate data with his meeting schedule and attendee list. This helped him pinpoint which calls consistently coincided with noticeable spikes in his stress levels.

In the caption, explaining the tool he wrote, "I hooked my Whoop to my work calendar to find which coworker gives me the most stress. Thanks to Fable, I reverse engineered Whoop to pull per minute heart rate and matched spikes with call events and attendees. I now have a leaderboard and I think about it daily. Few info masked for obvious reasons ;)"