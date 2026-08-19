Ganga aarti is going global: Varanasi’s iconic ritual to be held on London’s Thames

India’s Varanasi is renowned for its sacred ghats and mesmerizing rituals that unfold along the banks of the Ganga. Every evening, hundreds of devotees gather to witness the spectacular Ganga Aarti as the riverfront comes alive with chants, lamps and devotion. Now, this cherished tradition is out on an international trip and is set to land on the banks of Thames in London in the upcoming month.

Ganga aarti on the Thames? London is set to witness a unique cultural ritual

In a surprising turn of events, the infamous Ganga Aarti has gone global. The enthralling visuals from the ghats of Varanasi is now set to unfold in the banks of Thames in London in September. As chants from the Hindu tradition echo across the world, the moment feels like a small yet powerful reflection of an inclusive and diverse world coming together.

As dusk settles over the banks of the Thames on September 13, the riverfront will come alive with a one-of-a-kind aarti, illuminating the evening in utmost beauty. Hosted by the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, the Ceremony of Light is set to connect two countries with one ritual.

Visitors from across religions are encouraged to witness this event come alive. The aarti is scheduled to begin at 7:15 pm, offering an evening of reflection, music and light along the banks of the river. Now, as for the public opinion, this is not something the majority of Indians living in London have been in support of.