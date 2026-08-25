Best places for Janmastami celebrations: 5 places you can visit in 2026

Krishna Janmashtami, also referred to as Gokulashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna at Mathura and his playful activities at Gokul and Vrindavan. For those who wish to find the best places for Janmashtami celebrations, the following 5 locations provide unique venues for celebrating this auspicious occasion.
Mathura, which is the birthplace of Krishna, starts preparations almost two weeks before. Jhulanotsav, temples decorated for the occasion, midnight festivities at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Jhankis, Yamuna Aarti, Rasleela, bhajans, and special bhog give it the status of a spiritual epicentre of the festival. Explore Radha Vallabh Mandir, Dwarkadish Temple, Nandgaon and neighbouring Barsana. Savour peda, makhan mishri, kachori-sabzi, rabri, jalebi and lassi. Mathura Junction is the main rail link; Agra and Delhi airports are about 60 km and 160 km away.
Vrindavan turns out to be a festival of devotion, with over 1,000 temples celebrating the festivities. The Banke Bihari temple, ISKCON temple, Radharaman and Ranganathji temples conduct kirtans, midnight aarti, Rasleela, processions and decoration. Visit Madhuban, Nidhivan and Yamuna. Some popular local dishes are peda, kachori-sabzi, rabri and jalebi. The Mathura Junction is the nearest major railway station.
The Shrinathji Temple of Nathdwara is the centre for all decorations, ranging from flowers to rangoli, along with bhajans, processions, abhishek, Jhulanotsav, seva, and darshans. One should try the Rajasthani thali, pyaaz kachori, rabdi, malpua, and ghewar. The distance between Udaipur Airport and Nathdw
An exclusive celebration unique to South India takes place at Sri Krishna Matha. The Krishnaavatara, chariot procession, bhajans, folk dances, and prasadam form an intensely spiritual ambience here. Visit the Anantheshwara and Ambalpady Mahakali Temples before heading for Malpe and Kaup Beaches. Udupi is the main rail junction, while Mangaluru serves as the nearest airport.
If you want to find the best places for Janmashtami celebrations with the highest level of adrenaline, Dahi Handi of Mumbai can be your destination. Groups of Govinda create human towers with seven to eight tiers in areas like Dadar, Girgaum, Ghatkopar, Thane and Worli. Music, dance, contests, and visits from celebrities make the occasion more exciting. Drop by ISKCON Juhu and Ramakrishna Math, Khar.
For the best places for Janmastami celebrations, plan your trip well in advance, be prepared to face crowds and rain, dress comfortably in traditional attire, and verify the timings of the temples.