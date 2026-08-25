Best places for Janmastami celebrations: 5 places you can visit in 2026

If you want to find the best places for Janmashtami celebrations with the highest level of adrenaline, Dahi Handi of Mumbai can be your destination. Groups of Govinda create human towers with seven to eight tiers in areas like Dadar, Girgaum, Ghatkopar, Thane and Worli. Music, dance, contests, and visits from celebrities make the occasion more exciting. Drop by ISKCON Juhu and Ramakrishna Math, Khar.

For the best places for Janmastami celebrations, plan your trip well in advance, be prepared to face crowds and rain, dress comfortably in traditional attire, and verify the timings of the temples.