Best places for Janmastami celebrations: 5 places you can visit in 2026

From Mathura and Vrindavan to Dwarka and Udupi, these are the best places for Janmastami celebrations in 2026, with temple rituals, Rasleela, Dahi Handi, processions, music and festive food
Discover the best places for Janmastami celebrations in 2026, from Mathura’s midnight rituals to Vrindavan’s Rasleela
Best places for Janmastami celebrations, where India comes alive for Krishna janam

Krishna Janmashtami, also referred to as Gokulashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna at Mathura and his playful activities at Gokul and Vrindavan. For those who wish to find the best places for Janmashtami celebrations, the following 5 locations provide unique venues for celebrating this auspicious occasion.

Best places for Janmastami celebrations across India

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura is also the birthplace of Lord Krishna
Mathura is one of the biggest hotspots of Janmastami

Mathura, which is the birthplace of Krishna, starts preparations almost two weeks before. Jhulanotsav, temples decorated for the occasion, midnight festivities at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Jhankis, Yamuna Aarti, Rasleela, bhajans, and special bhog give it the status of a spiritual epicentre of the festival. Explore Radha Vallabh Mandir, Dwarkadish Temple, Nandgaon and neighbouring Barsana. Savour peda, makhan mishri, kachori-sabzi, rabri, jalebi and lassi. Mathura Junction is the main rail link; Agra and Delhi airports are about 60 km and 160 km away.

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Temples glow with lights, devotees gather for midnight prayers
Vrindavan celebrates Janmashtami with grand decorations, devotional songs, and beautiful Jhankis

Vrindavan turns out to be a festival of devotion, with over 1,000 temples celebrating the festivities. The Banke Bihari temple, ISKCON temple, Radharaman and Ranganathji temples conduct kirtans, midnight aarti, Rasleela, processions and decoration. Visit Madhuban, Nidhivan and Yamuna. Some popular local dishes are peda, kachori-sabzi, rabri and jalebi. The Mathura Junction is the nearest major railway station.

Nathdwara, Rajasthan

Check darshan timings and book accommodation near the temple early
Nathdwara’s Shrinathji Temple becomes the centre of elaborate flower decorations

The Shrinathji Temple of Nathdwara is the centre for all decorations, ranging from flowers to rangoli, along with bhajans, processions, abhishek, Jhulanotsav, seva, and darshans. One should try the Rajasthani thali, pyaaz kachori, rabdi, malpua, and ghewar. The distance between Udaipur Airport and Nathdw

Udupi, Karnataka

Udupi is the rail gateway, with Mangaluru serving as the nearest major airport
Udupi offers a distinctive South Indian celebration at Sri Krishna Matha

An exclusive celebration unique to South India takes place at Sri Krishna Matha. The Krishnaavatara, chariot procession, bhajans, folk dances, and prasadam form an intensely spiritual ambience here. Visit the Anantheshwara and Ambalpady Mahakali Temples before heading for Malpe and Kaup Beaches. Udupi is the main rail junction, while Mangaluru serves as the nearest airport.

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Visit ISKCON Juhu or Ramakrishna Math, Khar, and enjoy Mumbai’s street food and cultural shows
Govinda groups build seven- to eight-tier human pyramids in different areas

If you want to find the best places for Janmashtami celebrations with the highest level of adrenaline, Dahi Handi of Mumbai can be your destination. Groups of Govinda create human towers with seven to eight tiers in areas like Dadar, Girgaum, Ghatkopar, Thane and Worli. Music, dance, contests, and visits from celebrities make the occasion more exciting. Drop by ISKCON Juhu and Ramakrishna Math, Khar.

For the best places for Janmastami celebrations, plan your trip well in advance, be prepared to face crowds and rain, dress comfortably in traditional attire, and verify the timings of the temples.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Discover the best places for Janmastami celebrations in 2026, from Mathura’s midnight rituals to Vrindavan’s Rasleela
Kali Puja in Kolkata: The strange side of prasad offered to the goddess, from noodles to egg
Vrindavan
Mathura
Dahi Handi

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com