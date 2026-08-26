What is the Lumba Rakhi that's tied to the sister-in-law's hand?

The Lumba rakhi always brings a unique flavour to the festival of Raksha Bandhan because of the presence of bhabhi, or the sister-in-law, at the ceremony. It is different from the common Rakhi in that it is not worn on a brother’s wrist but on his sister-in-law’s bangle instead. Its design can include beads, pearls, kundan, pendants, or even tassels.
This custom was originally practised in Rajasthan and among the Marwari people. 'Lumba' comes from the Marwari language, which denotes bangles for women, hence the place where the Rakhi is tied. It is also related to the Rajput families, where complex family traditions kept the custom alive until it reached ordinary homes.
The Lumba rakhi is more than just a piece of gesture. It is a way to welcome the sister-in-law into the family and accept her as a significant person in the life of the brother. For a newlywed girl, it signifies acceptance and a sense of belonging.
It further helps create a bond between the two women. The act of putting this thread on by a sister to her bhabhi may signify friendship, trust, affection, and acceptance of each other unconditionally. Through this ceremony, the values of security, protection, and well-being associated with Raksha Bandhan are taken forward with regard to the bhabhi.
The traditional Lumba Rakhi includes a normal Rakhi for the brother and a special Lumba for his wife. Some sets may contain roli, chawal, and tilak articles along with sweets. During the ritual, tilak is done and then aarti, after which the brother's Rakhi is tied, and the sister-in-law's Lumba Rakhi is tied to her bangle.
The practice further symbolizes the broader notion of women helping women. In this context, older women like an uncle’s sister tie rakhi on younger girls to promise protection and help. Thus, women emerge as receivers and givers of support in the process.