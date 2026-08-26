What is the Lumba Rakhi that's tied to the sister-in-law's hand?

The Lumba rakhi always brings a unique flavour to the festival of Raksha Bandhan because of the presence of bhabhi, or the sister-in-law, at the ceremony. It is different from the common Rakhi in that it is not worn on a brother’s wrist but on his sister-in-law’s bangle instead. Its design can include beads, pearls, kundan, pendants, or even tassels.

Lumba Rakhi: From Rajasthani tradition to modern family ritual

This custom was originally practised in Rajasthan and among the Marwari people. 'Lumba' comes from the Marwari language, which denotes bangles for women, hence the place where the Rakhi is tied. It is also related to the Rajput families, where complex family traditions kept the custom alive until it reached ordinary homes.