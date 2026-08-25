Kriti Sanon reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comments on her Rakhi ad

Kriti Sanon’s latest Rakhi advertisement has sparked a debate online over clothing choices during Indian festivals. As the ad went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to social media with an indirect critique of the fashion choices featured in the campaign, which many netizens interpreted as a dig at Kriti. Now, following the criticism, Kriti appears to have responded in her own subtle yet confident way, sharing a thought-provoking note on her social media.
Kriti appeared in a recent ad for a jewellery brand where she wore an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt. While the advertisement has not largely received a considerable amount of negative response, Kangana’s social media post stood out as a criticism that sparked wider discussion among viewers.
She took to her stories and wrote, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy! "
Although this wasn’t a direct hit at Kriti, the lines were enough for a blame game to ignite in between the actresses. Kriti defending herself and taking a stance took to her Instagram story and wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."
She further wrote, "Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other’s health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”
This is not the first time Kangana has spoken out against a celebrity. Previously she had called out several personalities Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Basu, and Rakhi Sawant for disagreeing with her ideologies and it seems this has become a pattern!