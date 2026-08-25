Kriti Sanon reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comments on her Rakhi ad

Kriti Sanon’s latest Rakhi advertisement has sparked a debate online over clothing choices during Indian festivals. As the ad went viral, Kangana Ranaut took to social media with an indirect critique of the fashion choices featured in the campaign, which many netizens interpreted as a dig at Kriti. Now, following the criticism, Kriti appears to have responded in her own subtle yet confident way, sharing a thought-provoking note on her social media.

Kriti Sanon defends festive fashion after Kangana Ranaut’s social media critique

Kriti appeared in a recent ad for a jewellery brand where she wore an off-white bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt. While the advertisement has not largely received a considerable amount of negative response, Kangana’s social media post stood out as a criticism that sparked wider discussion among viewers.

She took to her stories and wrote, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy! "