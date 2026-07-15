Kriti Sanon and MS Dhoni spotted at India vs England ODI

All about the England vs India ODI game

With power-packed performances from the team, India indeed earned the winner’s title as they defeated England by 6 wickets. Shubhman Gill showed why he’s considered as one of the most powerful cricketers’ of this generation as he scored 80, a score away from a century. Axar Patel stood strong till 57 and received the Player of the Match Award. Jasprit Bumrah also marked his return to ODI format. The team will now head for the second leg of the tournament which is scheduled on July 16 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.