Kriti Sanon and MS Dhoni spotted at India vs England ODI

Fans wonder is amidst all the tension, curiosity and prayers for the Indian cricket team playing the ODI against England, if MS Dhoni and Kriti Sanon’s presence in the stands brought them good luck? The former Indian cricket team captain is often seeing attending sports event and was present at the Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham along with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Another surprise came for the fans when they noticed Kriti Sanon attending the match with her beau Kabir Bahia, confirming that at least for now those break-up rumours are put on hold.
Kabir took to his social media and posted a video of the match grounds. He also posted a photograph of himself with Kriti. The Cocktail 2 actor was seen in a casual avatar wearing white pants and an olive green knitted top. The presence of stripes in the top clearly indicates that is trending in celebrity fashion right now, as earlier several celebrities who attended the Wimbledon also sported stripes to beat the summer heat in UK. Kriti kept her look minimum, almost a no-make-up, make-up look with shades and a hoop earring. While MS Dhoni did not post any photographs on his official social media, viral photographs show him in jeans and a hoodie with sunglasses.
All about the England vs India ODI game
With power-packed performances from the team, India indeed earned the winner’s title as they defeated England by 6 wickets. Shubhman Gill showed why he’s considered as one of the most powerful cricketers’ of this generation as he scored 80, a score away from a century. Axar Patel stood strong till 57 and received the Player of the Match Award. Jasprit Bumrah also marked his return to ODI format. The team will now head for the second leg of the tournament which is scheduled on July 16 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.