Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe against Baba Ramdev over her generation gutter controversy

Kangana added, "So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character (My character is much better than yours). Mo fraud detected here."

The post came in response to a screenshot of a news article quoting Ramdev, who criticised Kangana's comments. "What were her past deeds like, and what was her youth like?" he had questioned.

What Kangana Ranaut had commented about the Gen Z protest

Kangana, in a post on social media, had labelled the Gen Z protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as "generation gutter". She also had been repeatedly questioning the Gen Z-led protests, especially objecting to videos from the protests in which some protestors question the government's silence.

However, Kangana had later clarified that she was did not make a blanket statement about the protest at Jantar Mantar and had "specifically referred to some people or some women".