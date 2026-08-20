Kangana Ranaut takes a jibe against Baba Ramdev over her generation gutter controversy

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut retaliated against Ramdev over her "generation gutter" controversy, telling the yoga guru not to comment on her youth or offer character lessons. She, in a post on Instagram, also added that she has a "better personality" than Ramdev.
Kangana writes: "Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions," hinting at the many controversies surrounding the yoga guru and his brand, Patanjali.
Kangana added, "So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character (My character is much better than yours). Mo fraud detected here."
The post came in response to a screenshot of a news article quoting Ramdev, who criticised Kangana's comments. "What were her past deeds like, and what was her youth like?" he had questioned.
Kangana, in a post on social media, had labelled the Gen Z protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as "generation gutter". She also had been repeatedly questioning the Gen Z-led protests, especially objecting to videos from the protests in which some protestors question the government's silence.
However, Kangana had later clarified that she was did not make a blanket statement about the protest at Jantar Mantar and had "specifically referred to some people or some women".
Notably, back in 2024, Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court, admitting responsibility via an affidavit in the misleading ads case. They had expressed sincere regret for breaching previous court undertakings, promising that this lapse would not be repeated, and assured the bench that Patanjali would refrain from making similar medicinal claims or disparaging modern medicine in the future.
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