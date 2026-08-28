Norway’s King Harald V dies aged 89 after a celebrated reign of unity and modern devotion

King Harald V of Norway, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch who modernised the crown while remaining steadfastly dedicated to public duty, has died at the age of 89. The sovereign passed away on Friday morning at the National Hospital in Oslo, with his son automatically ascending the throne as King Haakon VIII.

King Harald V of Norway passes away at 89

Born in 1937 as the first Norwegian prince born on home soil in over five centuries, Harald spent his early childhood in wartime exile before returning to forge a remarkably grounded connection with his people. An accomplished Olympic sailor, he captured international admiration when he stood firm for nine years against traditional royal expectations to marry his school sweetheart, Sonja Haraldsen. Their celebrated 1968 union ushered in a new era of accessibility for the Scandinavian royal house.