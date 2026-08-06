Princess Isabella creates history as first female Danish Royal to begin military service, says no to pay

Denmark Princess Isabella has just started an 11-month military service, and becomes the first woman member of the Danish royal family to undergo full military conscription. The 19-year-old Princess reported for duty at the Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse on August 3, marking a historic moment for the Danish monarchy, as reported by Nine.com.au.

Princess Isabella starts 11-month military service, first woman from the Danish royal family to do so

King Frederik X and Queen Mary's eldest daughter arrived at the Guard Hussar Regiment just weeks after she graduated from high school. Fresh from her summer break, Isabella kept a low profile on her first day, driving herself to the barracks in a black SUV.

Dressed casually in baggy jeans and an ochre suede jacket, Isabella carried a large backpack and a small purse as she walked to the entrance, where she showed her identification to the guard on duty. A handful of local journalists were present, and the princess briefly greeted photographers before heading inside.