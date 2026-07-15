Celebs

Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz are now married!

The Indian-European Royal couple got married on July 12, 2026 in Austria
Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz are now married!
Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh and Countess Marie
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A Royal union across continents took place as Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz tied the knot on July 12, 2026 at the Pfarrkirche Pauli Bekehrung in Bad Aussee in Austria.

Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh and Countess Marie are now married!

On Sunday, July 12, Indian and European royalty came together as Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz got hitched at a beautiful location in Bad Aussee in Austria. The union was blessed by the presence of royal and noble guests as well as relatives of the couple who had all gathered for the joyous occasion.

The coming together of two Royal families from across continents

The groom, Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri is the son of Colonel Bhawani Singh of Doongri and Shivina Kumari, originally hailing from the Doongri village in Rajasthan. His lineage can be traced back to the old Rajput Noble Family of Doongri and Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh is also the distant cousin of Maharaja of Jaipur.

The Indian royal got married the Countess Marie Ghislaine von und zu Eltz genannt Faust von Stromberg, who is an European noblewoman and a member of the House of Eltz. The bride is the daughter of Count Peter von Eltz and Princess Gina of Quadt-Wykradt-Isny. By lineage, Countess Marie is the great-great-granddaughter of the last King of Bavaria, Ludwig III, through her mother's side.

The couple marked the union of two different cultures and royal heritage. According to The Royal Watcher blog, they had a Hindu Ceremony on July 11, 2026 along with a Civil Ceremony.

The blog also mentioned that "Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and Princess Gaurvi Kumari, Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Duke of Noto, Prince Rafael de Orléans e Bragança, Imperial Prince of Brazil and Margherita delle Piane, Prince Max of Windisch-Graetz, Countess Maximiliana von und zu Arco-Zinneberg, Comte François du Chastel de la Howarderie and Countess Inés de Cominges" were among the esteemed Royal guests who graced the ceremony.

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Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz are now married!
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Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz