Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz are now married!

A Royal union across continents took place as Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz tied the knot on July 12, 2026 at the Pfarrkirche Pauli Bekehrung in Bad Aussee in Austria.

Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh and Countess Marie are now married!

On Sunday, July 12, Indian and European royalty came together as Kunwar Dhruv Raj Singh of Doongri and Countess Marie von und zu Eltz got hitched at a beautiful location in Bad Aussee in Austria. The union was blessed by the presence of royal and noble guests as well as relatives of the couple who had all gathered for the joyous occasion.