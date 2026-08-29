World’s youngest reigning traditional monarch King Oyo dies aged 34

The global royal community is in mourning following the untimely death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the revered ruler of Uganda's Tooro kingdom, who has died at the age of 34. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's youngest reigning traditional monarch, Oyo ascended to the throne in 1995 when he was just three years old following the passing of his father.

King Oyo dies: World’s youngest monarch passes away aged 34

While Uganda operates as a constitutional republic, traditional kingdoms continue to hold profound cultural sway. Oyo presided over more than two million people as the 13th monarch of a historic dynasty founded in the early 19th century. After a regency during his childhood, he formally took on full duties at 18, swiftly earning a reputation as a compassionate leader dedicated to modernising his kingdom's social fabric.