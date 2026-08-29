Musician Vishal Mishra pledges Nepal concert for flood relief, here’s how the Internet reacts

Moving beyond words of support, Vishal pledged that 100% of the proceeds raised from the Nepal performance (alongside a companion relief concert planned for Assam) will go directly toward flood relief and rebuilding efforts.

He wrote: "My heart is heavy seeing what’s happening," the composer shared in his post. "Every single penny raised will be dedicated to aiding those affected by this tragedy. I give you my word. Stay strong. Har Har Mahadev."

For fans in Nepal, the upcoming concert promises more than just a musical performance—it represents a unifying moment of healing, resilience, and cross-border support through the power of music.

What the netizens have to say?

While one wrote: "Moving forward with a cause ❤️ this is so beautiful", another wrote "commendable", to one writing, "True Artist with Great Soul. That’s why Everyone’s Favourite 🙏❤️".

One even went on to write, "Can I host it? 🙏 I’m an anchor from Mumbai with over 15 years of experience & if I could add value in some way it would be a privilege."

Update on Nepal flood crisis

As of today, search and rescue efforts have intensified to locate people trapped inside mud-filled tunnel.

The Nepalese government said the army is digging through the thick mud that has filled a hydropower tunnel where people are believed to be trapped inside, as shared on a Facebook post.