Musician Vishal Mishra pledges Nepal concert for flood relief, here’s how the Internet reacts

Over the ages, art has always served humanity during times of crisis. This time, Bollywood singer and music composer Vishal Mishra has officially announced a special benefit concert in Nepal.
The heartfelt announcement follows the devastating glacial flooding and natural disasters that have impacted regions across Nepal. Deeply moved by the ongoing crisis, the Pehle Bhi Main and Kaise Hua hitmaker shared an emotional note on his social media platforms, expressing his solidarity with the victims.
Moving beyond words of support, Vishal pledged that 100% of the proceeds raised from the Nepal performance (alongside a companion relief concert planned for Assam) will go directly toward flood relief and rebuilding efforts.
He wrote: "My heart is heavy seeing what’s happening," the composer shared in his post. "Every single penny raised will be dedicated to aiding those affected by this tragedy. I give you my word. Stay strong. Har Har Mahadev."
For fans in Nepal, the upcoming concert promises more than just a musical performance—it represents a unifying moment of healing, resilience, and cross-border support through the power of music.
While one wrote: "Moving forward with a cause ❤️ this is so beautiful", another wrote "commendable", to one writing, "True Artist with Great Soul. That’s why Everyone’s Favourite 🙏❤️".
One even went on to write, "Can I host it? 🙏 I’m an anchor from Mumbai with over 15 years of experience & if I could add value in some way it would be a privilege."
As of today, search and rescue efforts have intensified to locate people trapped inside mud-filled tunnel.
The Nepalese government said the army is digging through the thick mud that has filled a hydropower tunnel where people are believed to be trapped inside, as shared on a Facebook post.
A team of 82 personnel from the Nepalese army and police “has been continuously working since last night to excavate the tunnel entrance and accelerate the search operation”, it added.
“The rescue efforts, however, have been made extremely challenging by the persistently adverse weather in the area.”
The death toll from catastrophic flash floods and mudslides in Nepal rose to at least 626 on Saturday, as more than 2,400 people remained missing in the country.