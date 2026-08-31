Google wants to release 64 million mosquitoes; here’s why

Through parent company Alphabet, Google is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million mosquitoes in Florida and another 32 million in California over the next two years — up to 64 million total. The proposal comes from Alphabet's life sciences arm, Verily, through a program with a fittingly nerdy name: the Debug Project. Debugging, like fixing broken code. Except here, the bugs are literal.

More mosquitoes can fix a mosquito problem?

The mosquitoes being released are all male, infected with a naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia that renders them sterile. When these males mate with wild females, the resulting eggs simply never hatch. And because male mosquitoes don't bite, there's no added risk to anyone standing in the yard when they're released. A single successful mating means the well over 100 eggs a female would normally lay never make it to the next generation.