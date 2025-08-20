World Mosquito Day 2025: Busting 5 mosquito myths

There are several notions about the mosquito and its behaviour that usually go around. Let’s take a look at some facts and fiction about these buzzing creatures.

Mosquito Bites

When you get bitten by a mosquito and see the skin plump up, you do use some choicest words for the itch and pain it leaves you with, sometimes even referring to it as he/she/they etc. However, not all kinds of mosquitoes have the ability to bite. In fact, only female mosquitoes can bite. And it is not always humans.

Sometimes it can be animals too. This might make you wonder two things: first, why only females and second, what do the males do? To answer the first question, females need the protein found in blood, which they use for development and laying eggs. The males on the other hand are usually found lurking near flowers and plants where they act as agents of pollination and survive on nectar, fruit sugar and plant juice.

Seen only at night?

Do you close all doors and shut the windows during dusk? Are you often told to do this because mosquitoes will enter after sunset? Interestingly, even in pop-culture narratives, they are seen to enter the house only during evening onwards. But that is not the case in reality. Mosquitoes can come out and bite even during the day. In fact, dengue and Zika virus mosquitoes often seem to bite people unnoticed during the day. To prevent this, you can use fabric roll-on during the day, just like you protect your skin with a sunscreen.