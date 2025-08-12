Is blowing into conch shells the remedy for treating sleep apnoea?

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, sleep apnoea is a condition when the throat muscles relax and narrow the airways during sleep which causes disturbances in regular breathing thereby, restricting the intake of oxygen. Due to disturbed sleep and low oxygen levels reaching the body, individuals suffering from sleep apnoea often tend to feel sleepy or drowsy during the day.

A team of researchers from Jaipur, Rajasthan took the initiative to perform research on 30 individuals suffering from sleep apnoea. The individuals are aged between 19 and 65. The team which was led by researchers from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute, published the findings in the European Respiratory Journal Open Research.