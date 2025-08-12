Is blowing into conch shells the remedy for treating sleep apnoea?

Imagine sleeping peacefully on your bed and suddenly not being able to breathe properly. If this scares you, remember, this is reality. This particular condition of not being able to breathe properly while sleeping is called sleep apnoea, and it is a serious issue which might lead to suffocation during sleep. If you show symptoms of sleep apnoea, it is suggested to start treatment immediately. While several time-tested methods of treating the condition exists, new studies have revealed yet another method – that of practicing the blowing of conch shells.
For those who are unfamiliar with the term, sleep apnoea is a condition when the throat muscles relax and narrow the airways during sleep which causes disturbances in regular breathing thereby, restricting the intake of oxygen. Due to disturbed sleep and low oxygen levels reaching the body, individuals suffering from sleep apnoea often tend to feel sleepy or drowsy during the day.
A team of researchers from Jaipur, Rajasthan took the initiative to perform research on 30 individuals suffering from sleep apnoea. The individuals are aged between 19 and 65. The team which was led by researchers from the Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute, published the findings in the European Respiratory Journal Open Research.
The research team had assigned half the group, that is 15 people, to train in conch blowing for at least 15 minutes a day, at least 5 days a week. The other group, performed deep breathing exercises. This is the usual norm of treating sleep apnoea.
Lead researcher, Dr. Krishna K Sharma, Director and Head of Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Department, Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute mentions the result. According to him, after six months of practice, they observed, “improvement in sleep with 34% reduction in daytime sleepiness" in those who practiced blowing conch shells. It further showed, “improved oxygen levels in blood during sleep, with participants reporting a better quality of night-time sleep.”
After the positive outcome on the test group plans are to “rigorously test whether this simple, ancient practice could serve as a meaningful therapy for people with obstructive sleep apnoea.”
Even though conch blowing is a traditional method, there is scientific logic associated with it. According to Dr. Sharma, “Conch blowing involves a deep inhalation followed by a forceful, sustained exhalation through tightly pursed lips. This action creates strong vibrations and airflow resistance, which likely strengthens the muscles of the upper airway, including the throat and soft palate -- areas that often collapse during sleep in people with obstructive sleep apnoea."
Currently, the most common method of treating this condition is through a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) system which is often delivered via a mask. But many people find this uncomfortable to practice, and hence science is always looking for better treatment methods with less hassle. Moreover, at a time when everyone is looking to draw from ancient wisdom, then why not conch shells!
