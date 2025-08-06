Does cranberry juice really help with UTIs?

Urinary Tract Infections or UTIs hurt. They lead you—if you're a woman or assigned woman at birth—rushing to the washroom often to empty your bladder, not without discomfort, as those pee sessions are often accompanied by burning sensations and sometimes just downright pain. Cranberry juice has long been thought of as the go-to hack to avoid or get past UTIs. But do they really help? Science shows mixed results.

Cranberry juice may not curb UTI once it has already developed

These sour fruits are full of antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, and their juice is often said to offer a variety of benefits particularly for women. From enhancing the flavour of vaginal secretions to curing UTIs, there are several claims on its benefits.

No, there's no scientific evidence on cranberry juice improving vaginal taste (vaginal microbiome depends on several factors) nor can it stop UTI once it has already developed. But it may help before you feel a UTI coming.

One prominent theory is that a cranberries contain a substance called proanthocyanidins which might help prevent UTI-causing bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder and other urinary tract linings. If bacteria can't stick, they're likely to get flushed away the next time you go for a pee break.

Supplemental formulations of cranberry, including tablets and powders, might be more palatable than sour-tasting cranberry juice, but you cannot be too sure about the amount of proanthocyanidins present in them.

A review of 24 large studies on the benefits of cranberry products for UTIs concluded that neither juice nor supplements, like cranberry tablets, significantly reduce a person's risk of experiencing an infection.