Five easy prevention tips to stop UTIs

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are not only uncomfortable but also surprisingly common, especially among women. The good news? There are simple, everyday habits that can significantly reduce your risk of getting one.
1. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways to prevent UTIs. When you stay well-hydrated, you urinate more often, which helps flush bacteria out of your urinary tract before it can cause an infection. Aim for at least 6–8 glasses of water a day, and more if you're active or in hot weather.
2. Don’t Hold It In: When you feel the urge to urinate, try to go as soon as possible. Holding in urine for long periods allows bacteria to multiply in the bladder, increasing the risk of infection. Frequent urination helps keep your urinary tract clear and less prone to bacterial buildup.
3. Wipe Front to Back: Proper hygiene is essential, especially after using the toilet. Always wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from the anal area from spreading to the urethra. This small habit can make a big difference in reducing UTI risk.
4. Urinate After Sex: Sexual activity can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract. One simple but effective way to reduce the risk of a post-sex UTI is to urinate shortly afterward. This helps flush out any bacteria that may have entered the urethra during intercourse.
5. Choose the Right Underwear: Your choice of underwear can impact your urinary health. Opt for breathable cotton underwear and avoid overly tight clothing, which can trap moisture and create a breeding ground for bacteria. Staying dry and ventilated helps maintain a healthy environment.
6. Bonus Tip – Avoid Harsh Products" Fragranced soaps, douches, and sprays may irritate the sensitive tissues of the genital area, making it more susceptible to infection. Stick to gentle, unscented products to protect your natural balance.