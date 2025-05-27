Five easy prevention tips to stop UTIs

1. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways to prevent UTIs. When you stay well-hydrated, you urinate more often, which helps flush bacteria out of your urinary tract before it can cause an infection. Aim for at least 6–8 glasses of water a day, and more if you're active or in hot weather.

2. Don’t Hold It In: When you feel the urge to urinate, try to go as soon as possible. Holding in urine for long periods allows bacteria to multiply in the bladder, increasing the risk of infection. Frequent urination helps keep your urinary tract clear and less prone to bacterial buildup.

3. Wipe Front to Back: Proper hygiene is essential, especially after using the toilet. Always wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from the anal area from spreading to the urethra. This small habit can make a big difference in reducing UTI risk.