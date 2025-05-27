World Sunscreen Day: How to choose that perfect tinted sunscreen

Finding the right tinted sunscreen that offers a proper sun protection, a decent touch of coverage, and often, skincare benefits in one go, can feel like a game-changer. But with a myriad of options available, making the perfect choice requires a little know-how. This guide, on World Sunscreen Day, we will walk you through the key factors to consider, ensuring you select a tinted sunscreen that seamlessly blends with your skin and lifestyle.

How to know your skin type before choosing a sunscreen

Tinted sunscreens are usually formulated with different skin needs in mind: