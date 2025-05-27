World Sunscreen Day: How to choose that perfect tinted sunscreen

Finding the right tinted sunscreen that offers a proper sun protection, a decent touch of coverage, and often, skincare benefits in one go, can feel like a game-changer. But with a myriad of options available, making the perfect choice requires a little know-how. This guide, on World Sunscreen Day, we will walk you through the key factors to consider, ensuring you select a tinted sunscreen that seamlessly blends with your skin and lifestyle.
How to know your skin type before choosing a sunscreen
Tinted sunscreens are usually formulated with different skin needs in mind:
Oily or acne-prone skin: Look for tags like "oil-free," "non-comedogenic", or "matte finish" written on the sunscreen pack. Gel-based or lightweight fluid formulations are often a good fit. Ingredients like salicylic acid might be included for their blemish-fighting properties.
Dry skin: Go for hydrating formulas. Cream or lotion-based tinted sunscreens enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerine, or ceramides will provide moisture, and give a flawless finish, complementing your dry skin.
Combination skin: This can be tricky. While some find a lightweight, balancing formula works best for them, others feel using different products on different areas of their face suits them.
Sensitive skin: Mineral-based sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are less likely to cause irritation. Look for tags such as "hypoallergenic," "fragrance-free," and "paraben-free" labels on your product. Don't forget to do a patch test.
Matching your skin tone and undertone
The "tint" in tinted sunscreen is designed to even out your complexion.
Right now, many brands are offering a decent range of shades. Don't settle for something that has limited shades, and your skin tone is either too light or too dark to match the sunscreen shade. Also, you needs to understand whether your skin has warm (yellow, peachy, golden), cool (pink, red, blue), or neutral undertones is crucial.
Some products will specify the undertone they cater to. If unsure, test the product along your jawline in natural light. It should disappear into your skin without leaving an obvious demarcation. If possible, definitely try before you buy. Apply a small amount to your jawline or the back of your hand and check it in daylight. Wait for a minutes to check if it oxidises.
Along with these, going for an SPF of at least 30 remains non-negotiable. This blocks approximately 97% of UVB rays (the ones that cause sunburn). Also, go for one that has a broad-spectrum protection. It means the sunscreen protects against both UVA rays (which cause premature aging and contribute to skin cancer) and UVB rays.