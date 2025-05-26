Dry Shampoos: Yay or nay during summers?

At the onset, one cannot deny the fact that dry shampoos do have some advantages and are a real life saver when you face hairdo crisis. To list a few pointers, they are very handy to have in your handbag especially when you are travelling or are outdoors the whole day and require any mid-day touch ups to your make-up and hair-do. It helps in absorbing the sweat and scalp oil and gives the hair a carefree look instead of the sticky look it forms otherwise. Dry shampoos must not be used more than once or twice a week else it can lead to particle build-up through dryness or sedimentation which lands the scalp into more trouble.

Now coming to the main question, whether dry shampoo can be used during summers or not? Firstly, when it comes to summers, most of the dryness and unwanted moisture in the hair is because of heavy sweating. One needs to remember that these types of shampoos do not clean up sweat. It merely absorbs oil. But oil and sweat together along with the dry shampoo may form residue which can clog pores and cause discomfort in your scalp later on.