Dry Shampoos: Yay or nay during summers?

Feeling the heat and sweat right through your hair and want to give it a dry and voluminous look? How often have you opted for a dry shampoo in such circumstances? These are hair products which come in form of sprays majorly, but also powder or foam and are excellent in absorbing the dirt, impurities and unwanted oil secretion giving your hair a look as if you have just stepped out of the shower. While it is known to be effective as quick remedies, here we explore if they are good alternatives to be used during summers.
Should you apply dry shampoo on your scalp during summers?
At the onset, one cannot deny the fact that dry shampoos do have some advantages and are a real life saver when you face hairdo crisis. To list a few pointers, they are very handy to have in your handbag especially when you are travelling or are outdoors the whole day and require any mid-day touch ups to your make-up and hair-do. It helps in absorbing the sweat and scalp oil and gives the hair a carefree look instead of the sticky look it forms otherwise. Dry shampoos must not be used more than once or twice a week else it can lead to particle build-up through dryness or sedimentation which lands the scalp into more trouble.
Now coming to the main question, whether dry shampoo can be used during summers or not? Firstly, when it comes to summers, most of the dryness and unwanted moisture in the hair is because of heavy sweating. One needs to remember that these types of shampoos do not clean up sweat. It merely absorbs oil. But oil and sweat together along with the dry shampoo may form residue which can clog pores and cause discomfort in your scalp later on.
Secondly, if you are already under medicated treatment for oily scalp, damaged hair, split ends, fine hair which are prone of breakage, dandruff, or dermatitis, then it is better to not use dry shampoo. It is important to make note that dry shampoo are not completely devoid of chemicals. Their constituents include oil-soaking chemicals, which might cause reaction if you are already facing any adverse conditions in the scalp or hair.
Thirdly, you should be conscious of the number of times you are using dry shampoo. While once in a while is acceptable, excessive or frequent use of it can cause itchy and flaky scalp, hair breakage and dullness and follicle clogging. Neither of these are wanted situations in terms of haircare.
Should you continue using dry shampoo during summers?
There is definitely no reason why you cannot use dry shampoo once in a while, even in summers but caution needs to be maintained on the frequency of their usage and it should not be the only product you are relying on in the hot weather. It is suggested that hair sprays and refreshing hair mists can also be used as an alternative. Sulphate-free shampoos which give long lasting freshness and texture to the hair can be used so that you do not have to use dry shampoos often. If you do not want to completely wash your hair then you can also rinse it with apple cider vinegar in between shampoo washes to maintain the quality, texture, volume and shine.