How to make a natural body scrub with ingredients from your kitchen

Sugar: A natural humectant and gentle exfoliator, both brown and white sugar dissolve easily and are great for sensitive skin.

Coffee Grounds: Packed with antioxidants and caffeine, coffee enhances skin texture and may help diminish the appearance of cellulite.

Oats: Ground oats soothe inflammation, making them perfect for dry or irritated skin.

Honey: A natural antibacterial and humectant that hydrates while promoting skin healing.

Coconut or Olive Oil: These oils provide deep moisture and serve as carriers for exfoliating agents.