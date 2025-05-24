How Gen Z is turning the beauty regime into a spiritual practice?

1. Mindfulness and Intention Setting

Before applying skincare products, many Gen Zers take a moment to set intentions—whether it’s promoting self-love, healing, or calmness. This mindful approach turns routine steps like cleansing or moisturising into purposeful acts of care.

2. Crystal Healing

Crystals like rose quartz and amethyst are popular for their believed energetic properties. Gen Z uses these stones during skincare rituals to enhance emotional healing, attract positivity, and balance their energy.