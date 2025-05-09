Gut, the unsung hero responsible for your overall wellness

Autoimmune conditions, like Hashimoto’s, psoriasis, or rheumatoid arthritis, etc., often flare because an inflamed gut triggers immune overreactions. Memory fog or brain issues? The gut-brain axis means poor gut health can cloud your thinking. Even your mouth isn’t spared—microbiome imbalances lead to dental decay or ulcers. Thyroid problems, heart strain, liver overload, lung issues, and skin woes like acne or eczema—all trace back to the gut.

Ever wondered why that belly fat won’t budge, no matter how much you exercise? Or why you feel puffy and inflamed, with joints that ache and a body that feels sluggish? Your gut is the master regulator here. When it’s inflamed, it sends out signals that store fat—especially around your belly—because it thinks you’re in survival mode. Hormones go haywire too; an imbalanced gut messes with estrogen, cortisol, and insulin, leaving you moody, tired, or battling weight gain. This is where nutrients like vitamins C and B step in as your gut’s best friends. They act like fertiliser, rebuilding the gut lining and repopulating good bacteria.