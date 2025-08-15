Three reasons you should prioritise sleep hygiene in your 30s

Modern work schedules, along with chores and family responsibilities, have thrown our circadian rhythm out of whack. It is more important than ever to fix our sleep schedule, if we want to maintain good skin and wake up with renewed vigour and energy every morning.
1. May help you maintain or lose weight
It helps you stay on track with your weight goals. Studies have shown that sleeping less than 7 hours per night had a 41% increased risk of developing obesity.
2. It improves concentration and productivity
Not sleeping enough can be the reason behind your brain fog. Getting enough sleep can improve academic performance in children, adolescents, and young adults.
3. It helps you attain fitness goals
Sleeping more improves fine motor skills, reaction time, muscular power, muscular endurance and problem-solving skills.
Due to the nature of IPL matches, Dhoni, for instance, slept from 3-11AM on match days- something he revealed in an interview last year. However, even he aimed for 8 hours no matter the nature of schedule had!
Here are three ways to practice better sleep hygiene.
Fix your sleep and wake up time always
To get your circadian rhythm in place, you need to sleep and wake up at the same time, irrespective of whether its the weekend or weekday.
Don't nap too much
Napping can be a great energy boost but it throw your sleep schedule off.
Prioritise sleep
A lot of us tend to spend too much on our phones in bed, calling it "me" time when really its distracting us and taking away valuable time from our deeper REM sleep cycle. The blue light screens generate may decrease melatonin production.
Instead of being a revenge bedtimer, shift your focus on all that you can do the day right after waking up. Write down all your thoughts on things you want to do in a journal (instead of your Notes app on phone) to empty your mind.
Once you maintain a consistent sleep schedule, drifting off will become much easier.
