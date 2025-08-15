Three reasons you should prioritise sleep hygiene in your 30s

Modern work schedules, along with chores and family responsibilities, have thrown our circadian rhythm out of whack. It is more important than ever to fix our sleep schedule, if we want to maintain good skin and wake up with renewed vigour and energy every morning.

But why is it important to fix your sleep hygiene? Here are three reasons why

1. May help you maintain or lose weight

It helps you stay on track with your weight goals. Studies have shown that sleeping less than 7 hours per night had a 41% increased risk of developing obesity.

2. It improves concentration and productivity

Not sleeping enough can be the reason behind your brain fog. Getting enough sleep can improve academic performance in children, adolescents, and young adults.

3. It helps you attain fitness goals

Sleeping more improves fine motor skills, reaction time, muscular power, muscular endurance and problem-solving skills.

Due to the nature of IPL matches, Dhoni, for instance, slept from 3-11AM on match days- something he revealed in an interview last year. However, even he aimed for 8 hours no matter the nature of schedule had!