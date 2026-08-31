What is Palani Panchamirtham that became the first temple prasadam to receive a GI tag?

Palani Panchamirtham, which is prepared in the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani, Dindigul District, continues to be among the most sought-after items from the temple. The unique taste of the offering comes from the mixing of five main ingredients in specific quantities – banana, country sugar, ghee, honey, and cardamom.

Palani Panchamirtham is made in huge batches

The present kitchen in which Palani Panchamirtham is made was built in 2008 and upgraded in 2010. The product is produced with great care so that every batch tastes the same. In the off-season period, the kitchen produces about 20,000 to 30,000 jars and tins per day. During peak seasons, this figure increases up to 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh per day.