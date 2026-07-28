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Most unusual temples in the world that will leave your amazed. Watch the video
These unusual temples worship everything but traditional idols
Did you know that not every temple worships a traditional idol? Around the world, there are fascinating places of worship with unique traditions that attract thousands of devotees every year. From a temple in Rajasthan where a Royal Enfield motorcycle is revered as Bullet Baba, to Japan's Kanda Shrine, where people seek blessings for their laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices, these sacred places reflect unique cultural beliefs and traditions.
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