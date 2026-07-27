What is cloisonné? The history, process and beauty of China's ancient enamel art

Enamel shrinks every time it’s fired, so artisans refill and refire the same piece again and again until the colour sits flush with the wire. Miss a step, rush a firing, or misjudge how a pigment will shift under heat, and months of labor can crack, discolour, or simply fail. There's no shortcut version of this craft.

From foreign technique to Chinese imperial treasure

Cloisonné didn't originate in China — most historians trace the enamel-on-metal technique back through the Byzantine world and the Middle East, arriving in China along trade routes sometime around the Yuan dynasty. But China took a foreign technique and pushed it toward obsession-level refinement.

The craft hit its stride during the Ming dynasty, specifically under the Jingtai emperor's reign (1450–1457) — which is literally where its Chinese name comes from. The technique itself was dubbed after the emperor's reign title because deep cobalt blues became the era's hallmark colour. From then on, cloisonées were an integral part of imperial life, appearing in ceremonial vessels, palace furniture, and court-to-court gifts. It was a statement of taste, patience, and rank rather than ornamentation for decoration's sake.