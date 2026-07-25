How did Hyderabad pearls gain its worldwide popularity?

Hyderabad is located almost 500 kilometres away from the coastal area. However, it is known as the Pearl City of India. Given the geography, it is difficult to comprehend how this could happen. The history of Hyderabad pearls is closely linked to royal prosperity, international trade, and skilled craftsmanship.

Hyderabad pearls: A legacy built by kings and royal craftsmen

It was the Nizams who brought the best natural pearls in the world from Basra in the Persian Gulf, which at that time was the most famous pearl fishery in the world. Expert pearl craftsmen were brought by the Nizam from Basra and settled in Hyderabad.