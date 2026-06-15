What is the new lifestyle trend solo-maxxing and why more people are choosing it?

The concept of solo-maxxing also shows a change in the way love is viewed. It involves waiting for an interaction that is harmonious, rather than engaging in relationships regardless of their nature. Nonetheless, there are concerns about this practice as well. Psychologists say that this trend is unhealthy when it becomes an excuse for avoiding interactions altogether. The goal is not to exclude people but to interact with them differently.

Solo-maxxing promotes clarity. The admirers of this trend claim to be less tired and more concentrated on themselves. Instead of focusing on numbers of friends, they focus on the quality of their connections. However, solo-maxxing has its shortcomings too. A life devoid of social connections tends to feel unfulfilled eventually. This is why professionals advise treating it as a tool and not an end in itself.