Why are Indian households selling old gold? The shift from heirlooms to liquidity and new-age investments

India has long been a nation of gold hoarders. But something unusual is happening: households are selling.

Data from the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) shows that nearly 50 tonnes of old gold were sold back into the market during the April–June quarter of 2026 — a 43% jump from the same period last year, and one of the sharpest spikes in household gold recycling in recent memory. The timing is not accidental.

Gold prices fall, Indians rush to sell old jewellery for cash

Gold in India hit a historic high of around INR 1.8 lakh per 10 grams earlier this year, then slid to roughly INR 1.4 lakh. The fear that prices could fall further to INR 1.2 lakh, by some estimates appears to have pushed many families toward the exit.

Rather than swapping old jewellery for new pieces, as is traditional, households are increasingly choosing a cleaner option: cash.