Assam to set up India's first public proton beam therapy centre

One of the key differences lies in how the radiation is delivered. Conventional X-ray beams continue travelling through the body after reaching a tumour, exposing some surrounding healthy tissue to radiation. Proton beams can be controlled to release most of their energy at a specific depth and stop near the tumour. This allows doctors to target cancer cells while limiting radiation exposure to nearby organs and tissues. The approach may help reduce certain side effects and long-term complications.

The treatment can be particularly useful for selected cancers located close to sensitive structures, including the brain, spinal cord, eyes and other vital organs. It is also an important option to consider for some children with cancer, as reducing radiation exposure to developing tissues may lower the risk of long-term effects. However, proton therapy is not suitable for every cancer or every patient. Specialists assess the tumour's location, type and other clinical factors before recommending it.

What is the cost involved?

The centre is expected to be equipped with the ProteusONE proton therapy system. The project has a proposed budget of INR 600 crore, comprising INR 315 crore in World Bank funding and INR 285 crore from the Assam government. Doctors, medical physicists, technicians and other healthcare professionals will receive specialised training from IBA, with some personnel also expected to train at international facilities.

The public-sector model is significant because proton therapy has been expensive in India, with treatment costs reported to reach around INR50 lakh at private facilities. Bringing the technology into a government hospital could improve affordability, although the actual cost to patients will depend on the centre's eventual pricing and access arrangements.