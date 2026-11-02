A cyclone is approaching: Are you prepared? Five tips to stay safe

Cyclone Arnab may have just bid adieu, but there is little time to catch a breath as Cyclone Murasu, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast today or by tomorrow morning. Cyclones bring the threat of powerful winds, torrential rainfall, flooding and storm surges, and could pose risks to lives and property. While the weather may be unpredictable, being prepared and knowing the right safety measures can make all the difference. Here are five essential tips to remember during cyclone season.

Cyclone Alert: Five essential tips you shouldn’t ignore

Stay updated with weather alerts

Keep your mobile phone charged. Keep track of official weather forecasts and cyclone warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pay attention to evacuation advisories, rainfall predictions and changes in the cyclone's expected path. At the same time, constantly being glued to the weather and disaster management updates from all sources may only get you into panicky mode. Follow updates through reliable news sources and official government channels.