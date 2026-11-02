A cyclone is approaching: Are you prepared? Five tips to stay safe

Cyclone Arnab may have just bid adieu, but there is little time to catch a breath as Cyclone Murasu, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast today or by tomorrow morning. Cyclones bring the threat of powerful winds, torrential rainfall, flooding and storm surges, and could pose risks to lives and property. While the weather may be unpredictable, being prepared and knowing the right safety measures can make all the difference. Here are five essential tips to remember during cyclone season.
Stay updated with weather alerts
Keep your mobile phone charged. Keep track of official weather forecasts and cyclone warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Pay attention to evacuation advisories, rainfall predictions and changes in the cyclone's expected path. At the same time, constantly being glued to the weather and disaster management updates from all sources may only get you into panicky mode. Follow updates through reliable news sources and official government channels.
Prepare an emergency kit
Do not wait until a cyclone approaches to gather essential supplies. One you have heard that a cyclone is approaching, put together an emergency kit containing drinking water, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, essential medicines, a torch, spare batteries, candles and matchboxes, a power bank and important documents stored in waterproof packaging. Keep enough supplies to last several days.
Secure your home and surroundings
Bring loose outdoor furniture, flowerpots and other objects indoors, as strong winds can turn them into dangerous projectiles. Close and secure windows and doors, and stay away from glass surfaces. Trim vulnerable branches if it is safe to do so before the storm arrives. Switch off electrical mains if flooding threatens your home. If you live on the ground floor, consider moving to a higher floor or relocating temporarily to a friend’s or relative’s home before the cyclone makes landfall, particularly if your area is prone to flooding. Take precautions to protect your vehicles as well. For instance, in cities such as Chennai, residents often move their cars to elevated areas, including flyovers, to avoid potential water logging. However, always use designated safe parking spaces and follow traffic and local authority advisories.
Avoid floodwaters and coastal areas
Never walk or drive through flooded roads, underpasses or flowing water. Even seemingly shallow water can conceal open drains, fallen electrical wires and other hazards. Stay away from beaches, riverbanks and low-lying coastal areas, particularly during storm surges. Follow evacuation instructions without delay.
Know where to seek shelter
Identify the nearest designated cyclone shelter or safe building before a storm approaches. If authorities advise evacuation, leave early and follow recommended routes. If staying indoors, move to a sturdy room away from windows and remain there until officials confirm that it is safe to go outside.