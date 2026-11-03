Kukur Tihar: Nepal's special festival celebrates dogs with flowers, tika, and delicious food

Kukur Tihar is perhaps one of the most heartwarming festivals in Nepal, where dogs become the centre of attention and get all the affection that they deserve. Kukur Tihar falls on the second day of the five-day-long Tihar festival, when people adorn their dogs with marigold flower garlands, put a red Tika on their foreheads, and give them delicious food. Kukur Tihar 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8.
Kukur Tihar is also called the Day of the Dogs. It has a religious significance rooted in Hindu traditions. The dogs are regarded as the messengers of the God of Death, Yamaraj. They are also thought to guard the entrance to heaven. Hence, paying reverence to them means worshipping the God of Death.
A story from the Mahabharata is associated with this festival. When Yudhishthira was invited to heaven, he refused to enter until his faithful dog could join him. In the end, the dog was found to be none other than the god Yama disguised as a dog. The story highlights loyalty, compassion and faithfulness.
The ceremonies are simple yet significant. Marigold flowers are put on the dogs’ necks. The flowers signify respect and honour for them. Additionally, a red Tika, made from vermilion, rice, and sometimes yoghurt, is applied to their forehead as a blessing.
Food constitutes another essential ingredient of this festival. Dogs are fed meat, milk, eggs, biscuits, and high-grade dog food. Even stray dogs are not left out and are treated with food, decorations, and love. Police and military dogs are honoured too for their bravery and dedication.
Kukur Tihar is one of the five days in the festival of Tihar that has some customs and rituals similar to Diwali. The festival lasts for five days, with the first day being Kaag Tihar, in honour of the crows, and is followed by the dog festival. The third day is dedicated to cows and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.