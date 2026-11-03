Kukur Tihar: Nepal's special festival celebrates dogs with flowers, tika, and delicious food

Kukur Tihar is perhaps one of the most heartwarming festivals in Nepal, where dogs become the centre of attention and get all the affection that they deserve. Kukur Tihar falls on the second day of the five-day-long Tihar festival, when people adorn their dogs with marigold flower garlands, put a red Tika on their foreheads, and give them delicious food. Kukur Tihar 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8.

Kukur Tihar: The religious significance and traditions behind the dog festival

Kukur Tihar is also called the Day of the Dogs. It has a religious significance rooted in Hindu traditions. The dogs are regarded as the messengers of the God of Death, Yamaraj. They are also thought to guard the entrance to heaven. Hence, paying reverence to them means worshipping the God of Death.