The changing face of house gatherings

What a home reveals

Yet the appeal of hosting lies precisely in what it offers beyond a carefully planned outing. “At home you have the warmth and the cosiness of real human relationships,” Meenakshi says. Inviting someone into one's home, even for a few hours, allows them to experience a more personal part of one's life.

Sadhna agrees. A home reveals a person's interests and hobbies through their belongings and surroundings, offering a familiarity that a café or restaurant cannot quite replicate.

It also allows people to share the less polished parts of everyday life. Sadhna believes that planned outings can make social interactions feel almost too perfect, leaving little room for the ordinary messiness of life. Sagar echoes this sentiment, saying that home visits allow people to see one another as they really are, rather than as they appear during a carefully arranged evening.

Making room for one another

The decline of home hosting does not necessarily mean we care less about our relationships. For many, it is simply harder to find the time, space and energy to welcome people in. Yet, as Meenakshi and Sagar reflect, something is lost when spontaneous visits give way to scheduled outings, and conversations become confined to phone screens.

Perhaps bringing back the culture of hosting does not mean recreating the past, but making room for one another in the lives we lead today. It means letting go of the idea that a home must be immaculate or a meal elaborate before someone can walk through the door. After all, the warmth of a home has never really been about the food served or the furniture arranged, but about the people who gather within it.

This article is written by Sreya S. Motti