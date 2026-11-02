Finding life beyond 9-5: How Bengaluru is spending its weekends learning something new

In a city that thrives on clubbing culture and late-night partying over the weekends, there seems to be another side of Bengaluru that’s quietly from behind the haze of its nightlife. The Silicon Valley of India is now seeing a growing number of young people and working professionals choosing to spend their weekends chasing passion projects and learning new hobbies. From group activities like horse riding in open spaces to individuals picking up long-forgotten instruments and giving music another shot, the city quite beautifully is redefining its idle days.
Amid the relentless hum of the city’s rushed hours and its legendary traffic, a quiet yearning for slower, more purposeful days takes root. After logging off from their cubicles, people are now learning to log into more fulfilling personal lives. From taking a pottery workshop on a Saturday morning, to a salsa class by the evening, chasing hobbies and interests have become a thrilling new scene in the city. More so in Bengaluru than in most other cities, because If you have an interest, chances are someone in this city has already turned it into a community.
Interestingly it is not just all fun and games. Pursuing these passions have also become a quiet reclamation of daily existence. Picking up something new serves as a vital sanctuary from stress, perhaps a small escape from the rhythmic adult lives.
Ankita Polley, a Doctoral Scholar and Researcher in Educational and Organizational Psychology, explained, “Pursuing hobbies can play a significant role in managing stress after a demanding week of work as these activities offer us the opportunity to mentally disengage from work-related pressures and redirect our attention to something enjoyable and fulfilling. I have seen individuals who engage in activities they genuinely enjoy, experience a shift from performance-oriented demands to intrinsic motivation, which can positively influence their mood, emotions and overall well-being. Sometimes it also helps in releasing physical tension.”
Supporting the trending habit, Shashank Hatti, a Bengaluru-based Software Engineer, describes how he finds his solace through his hobby in the city. “Nowadays, whenever the days feel a little heavier, I turn to my flute. I don't take regular classes but learn new tunes through YouTube. It's a definite stress-buster, particularly when I learn a new tune and play it myself, it gives me a dopamine boost”, he remarked.
But again there’s a flip side to this. When the weekend finally rolls around, the comfort of doing nothing often wins, and Bengaluru's traffic doesn’t make it easier. However, the city has also started to rely on online learnings instead of hassling through traffic.
Describing the effectiveness of online learning, Saurabh Srivastava, founder and CEO of Spardha School of Music, a growing online learning platform says, “Online learning can be highly effective when it combines structured learning, personalised guidance, and consistent motivation. Picking up a hobby like music or dance can be a powerful way to unwind, build confidence, and manage everyday stress. It encourages creativity, emotional well-being, and a healthier work-life balance”.
Now, for those looking to pick up a new skill but are unsure where to begin, the ukulele seems to have become a celebrity in the instrument world. Saurabh commenting on the instrument's stardom these day says, “The ukulele is gaining popularity because it is relatively easy to learn and allows beginners to start playing simple songs within a short time.”
At the end of the day, learning something new is not just about completing a course; it is about enjoying the journey. You might end up with a rather wonky ceramic bowl, but every time you spot it on your table, the sweet satisfactory smile that’ll lit up your face will be the proof that it was all worth it. And you never know, the thing you decide to learn on a random Sunday might just become your favourite thing about yourself, that you’d cherish forever in life.