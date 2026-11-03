Why elephants are called the gardeners of the forest

Elephants, one of the most intelligent of the creatures in the forest, are called the gardeners of the forest, as they play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of nature and helping forests grow. Just as gardeners look after plants and trees, elephants help forests flourish through their daily activities.
One of the main reasons elephants are considered gardeners of the forest is that they help in seed dispersal. Elephants eat a variety of fruits, leaves and plants. Since elephants are migratory in nature, after eating the fruits, they travel long distances and release and disperse the seeds through their dung. These seeds then get spread across different parts of the forest. The dung also acts as a natural fertiliser, providing nutrients that help the seeds grow into new plants and trees.
Elephants also help maintain the forests and lay the ‘road’ by clearing pathways through thick vegetation. As they move through forests, they break branches, push down small trees and create open spaces. This allows sunlight to reach the forest floor, giving smaller plants and grasses an opportunity to grow. These changes also create habitats for many other animals and insects like creates natural shelters and micro-habitats for arboreal lizards, birds, and insects. And this also becomes the pathway for other animals as well.
Another important contribution of elephants is their ability to find and dig for water. During dry seasons, elephants dig holes in dry riverbeds to reach underground water. These waterholes become useful drinking spots for other animals, such as birds, deer and smaller mammals.
Moreover, elephants help maintain the balance of vegetation by feeding on large amounts of plants and controlling the growth of certain species. This encourages a variety of plants to grow and supports biodiversity.
Sadly, elephants face many threats, including habitat loss, poaching and human-wildlife conflict. Protecting elephants is therefore essential not only for their survival but also for the health of our forests.
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