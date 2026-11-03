Why elephants are called the gardeners of the forest

One of the main reasons elephants are considered gardeners of the forest is that they help in seed dispersal. Elephants eat a variety of fruits, leaves and plants. Since elephants are migratory in nature, after eating the fruits, they travel long distances and release and disperse the seeds through their dung. These seeds then get spread across different parts of the forest. The dung also acts as a natural fertiliser, providing nutrients that help the seeds grow into new plants and trees.

Elephants also help maintain the forests and lay the ‘road’ by clearing pathways through thick vegetation. As they move through forests, they break branches, push down small trees and create open spaces. This allows sunlight to reach the forest floor, giving smaller plants and grasses an opportunity to grow. These changes also create habitats for many other animals and insects like creates natural shelters and micro-habitats for arboreal lizards, birds, and insects. And this also becomes the pathway for other animals as well.